Brokerages Anticipate ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $19.66 Million

Brokerages forecast that ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) will report $19.66 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for ImmunoGen’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $22.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $16.90 million. ImmunoGen reported sales of $18.19 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ImmunoGen will report full year sales of $69.81 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $66.50 million to $74.37 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $75.81 million, with estimates ranging from $52.30 million to $110.59 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover ImmunoGen.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $16.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.92 million. ImmunoGen had a negative return on equity of 106.62% and a negative net margin of 40.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ImmunoGen in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.

NASDAQ IMGN traded down $0.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $6.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,158,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,008,188. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.84 and its 200-day moving average is $6.98. ImmunoGen has a one year low of $3.38 and a one year high of $10.88. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.83 and a beta of 1.33.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ImmunoGen during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of ImmunoGen in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of ImmunoGen in the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new position in ImmunoGen in the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in ImmunoGen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Institutional investors own 89.18% of the company’s stock.

ImmunoGen Company Profile

ImmunoGen, Inc engages in the discovery and development of antibody-drug conjugates to improve outcomes for cancer patients. Its pipeline includes Mirvetuximab Soravtansine, IMGN632, IMGC936, and IMGN151. The company was founded on March 27, 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

