Brokerages Anticipate Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) to Announce $0.48 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) will post earnings of $0.48 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.50. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet posted earnings per share of $0.65 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 26.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, December 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will report full-year earnings of $2.74 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.62 to $2.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $3.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $415.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.60 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The firm’s revenue was down 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on OLLI shares. Citigroup upgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $78.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $102.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $120.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $120.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.27.

Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock opened at $71.75 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $86.16 and a 200-day moving average of $87.10. The company has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 23.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.24. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 1-year low of $65.32 and a 1-year high of $123.52.

In other news, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 1,500 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total transaction of $133,575.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $217,994.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John W. Swygert sold 30,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.49, for a total value of $2,838,333.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,881,618.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,988 shares of company stock worth $3,696,331. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 59.6% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 35,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,001,000 after purchasing an additional 13,314 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the second quarter valued at $210,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 39.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 255,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,524,000 after buying an additional 72,916 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 35.5% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 223,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,773,000 after buying an additional 58,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the second quarter valued at $149,000. 91.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

