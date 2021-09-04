Brokerages Anticipate OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.22 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS) will post ($0.22) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for OncoSec Medical’s earnings. OncoSec Medical reported earnings per share of ($0.25) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that OncoSec Medical will report full year earnings of ($1.34) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.58) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow OncoSec Medical.

OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.01.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ONCS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OncoSec Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of OncoSec Medical in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th.

Shares of ONCS stock opened at $2.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $89.34 million, a P/E ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 2.18. OncoSec Medical has a 52 week low of $1.84 and a 52 week high of $8.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.91.

In related news, CEO Brian A. Leuthner sold 13,613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.16, for a total transaction of $43,017.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 192,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $606,720. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in OncoSec Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $127,000. Caxton Corp grew its holdings in OncoSec Medical by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. Caxton Corp now owns 159,935 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 44,069 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in OncoSec Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Shay Capital LLC bought a new position in OncoSec Medical in the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in OncoSec Medical by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 26,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.42% of the company’s stock.

About OncoSec Medical

OncoSec Medical, Inc is a biotechnology company focused on designing, developing and commercializing therapies and proprietary medical approaches to stimulate and to guide an anti-tumor immune response for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidate, ImmunoPulse IL-12, uses an electroporation device, with the aim of reversing the immunosuppressive microenvironment in the treated tumor.

