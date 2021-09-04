Brokerages Anticipate Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) to Announce $0.37 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) to post earnings of $0.37 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Safe Bulkers’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.38. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Safe Bulkers will report full year earnings of $1.18 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.14 to $1.22. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.87 to $1.26. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Safe Bulkers.

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The shipping company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.06. Safe Bulkers had a net margin of 26.06% and a return on equity of 13.41%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Safe Bulkers from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SB. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Safe Bulkers by 1,369.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,373,529 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $9,518,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211,952 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Safe Bulkers during the second quarter worth $6,290,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Safe Bulkers during the second quarter worth $6,014,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Safe Bulkers by 622.5% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,186,283 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Safe Bulkers by 291.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,196,426 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,798,000 after acquiring an additional 890,792 shares in the last quarter. 15.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Safe Bulkers stock opened at $4.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $499.46 million, a PE ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 0.80. Safe Bulkers has a twelve month low of $0.82 and a twelve month high of $4.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.57 and a 200-day moving average of $3.34.

About Safe Bulkers

Safe Bulkers, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. The firm offers marine dry bulk transportation services, transporting bulk cargoes, particularly coal, grain, and iron ore. Its fleet include Panamax, Kamsarmax, Post-Panamax, and Capesize class vessels.

