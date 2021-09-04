Brokerages Anticipate scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH) to Announce -$0.32 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.32) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for scPharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.31). scPharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.33) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that scPharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.22) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.25) to ($1.18). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.55) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.89) to ($1.20). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover scPharmaceuticals.

Get scPharmaceuticals alerts:

scPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.04.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of scPharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, July 2nd.

scPharmaceuticals stock opened at $6.11 on Wednesday. scPharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $4.75 and a 1-year high of $9.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 7.78 and a quick ratio of 7.78. The stock has a market cap of $167.14 million, a PE ratio of -5.41 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.22.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in scPharmaceuticals by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 46,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,644 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in scPharmaceuticals by 159.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,591 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in scPharmaceuticals by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 98,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 6,560 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in scPharmaceuticals by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 329,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 6,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in scPharmaceuticals by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 61,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 6,875 shares in the last quarter. 62.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

scPharmaceuticals Company Profile

scPharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of transformative pharmaceutical products for subcutaneous delivery. Its products include furosemide, used as parenteral diuretic in treating heart failure and ceftriaxone, used as parenteral antibiotic outside the hospital setting. The company was founded by Pieter Muntendam and Bertram Pitt in February 2013 and is headquartered in Burlington, MA.

Featured Article: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on scPharmaceuticals (SCPH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for scPharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for scPharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.