Brokerages Anticipate Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) to post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Stitch Fix’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.29) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.06). Stitch Fix reported earnings of ($0.44) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 68.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, September 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Stitch Fix will report full year earnings of ($0.43) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.58) to ($0.35). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.48) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.85) to ($0.17). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Stitch Fix.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $535.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $511.40 million. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 3.79% and a negative return on equity of 17.68%.

SFIX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Stitch Fix from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stitch Fix currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.30.

Shares of SFIX traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.20. 1,517,683 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,148,857. The firm has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.07 and a beta of 2.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.39. Stitch Fix has a 12-month low of $25.16 and a 12-month high of $113.76.

In related news, CEO Katrina Lake sold 198,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.63, for a total value of $11,858,975.88. Also, Director Marka Hansen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.83, for a total transaction of $558,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $558,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 489,317 shares of company stock valued at $27,686,388 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 45.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Greytown Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Stitch Fix by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. now owns 7,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its holdings in Stitch Fix by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 3,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Stitch Fix by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Stitch Fix by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Stitch Fix by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the period. 48.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stitch Fix Company Profile

Stitch Fix, Inc is an online personal styling service that delivers personalized fixes of apparel and accessories to men, women and kids. The company was founded by Katrina Lake and Erin Morrison Flynn in February 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

