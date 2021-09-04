Brokerages Expect AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $14.44 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) to report sales of $14.44 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for AbbVie’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $14.30 billion and the highest is $14.69 billion. AbbVie posted sales of $12.90 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that AbbVie will report full year sales of $56.46 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $55.86 billion to $57.13 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $60.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $58.71 billion to $62.97 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover AbbVie.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $13.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 154.24% and a net margin of 12.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.34 EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ABBV shares. Mizuho raised their price target on AbbVie from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on AbbVie in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays raised their price target on AbbVie from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Cowen raised their price objective on AbbVie from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on AbbVie from $148.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.47.

In other AbbVie news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 5,057 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $606,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,391,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in AbbVie by 150.4% during the 1st quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ABBV opened at $111.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.25 billion, a PE ratio of 30.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.79. AbbVie has a 1-year low of $79.11 and a 1-year high of $121.53.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.24%.

About AbbVie

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

