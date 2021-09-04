Brokerages Expect Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $316.91 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) to report $316.91 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Cross Country Healthcare’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $314.40 million to $319.31 million. Cross Country Healthcare posted sales of $193.97 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 63.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Cross Country Healthcare will report full-year sales of $1.25 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.24 billion to $1.27 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $941.95 million to $1.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Cross Country Healthcare.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.07. Cross Country Healthcare had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 3.20%. The firm had revenue of $331.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CCRN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Cross Country Healthcare from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Benchmark upgraded Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Cross Country Healthcare from $13.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cross Country Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.31.

CCRN traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $21.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 218,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,912. Cross Country Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $5.71 and a fifty-two week high of $21.90. The stock has a market cap of $821.65 million, a PE ratio of 23.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.79 and its 200-day moving average is $15.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.34.

In other news, Director Joseph Trunfio sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.34, for a total transaction of $693,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Daniele Addis sold 11,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.77, for a total value of $198,925.74. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $526,343.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 118,502 shares of company stock worth $2,211,512 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCRN. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cross Country Healthcare in the second quarter valued at $6,700,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 38.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,293,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,159,000 after purchasing an additional 356,907 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 17.2% during the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 2,430,742 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,132,000 after purchasing an additional 356,832 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 4.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,703,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,241,000 after purchasing an additional 267,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 626.7% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 203,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,537,000 after purchasing an additional 175,175 shares during the last quarter. 89.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cross Country Healthcare Company Profile

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare staffing and workforce management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides workforce solutions and traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing.

