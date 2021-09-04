Brokerages Expect Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $328.00 Million

Analysts forecast that Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) will announce $328.00 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Federal Signal’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $321.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $337.00 million. Federal Signal posted sales of $279.80 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 17.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Federal Signal will report full year sales of $1.29 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.30 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.36 billion to $1.41 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Federal Signal.

Get Federal Signal alerts:

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 8.69%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Sidoti upgraded Federal Signal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Federal Signal in a report on Thursday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.75.

Shares of NYSE:FSS traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $41.09. 169,159 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 221,732. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.07. Federal Signal has a fifty-two week low of $28.03 and a fifty-two week high of $43.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.76.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.56%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FSS. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Federal Signal in the 2nd quarter worth $76,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Federal Signal during the first quarter valued at about $83,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Federal Signal during the second quarter valued at about $142,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Federal Signal by 11.0% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,932 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Homrich & Berg purchased a new position in shares of Federal Signal during the second quarter valued at about $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Federal Signal Company Profile

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the designed manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment involves in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaner, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

Featured Story: Quick Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Federal Signal (FSS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Signal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Signal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.