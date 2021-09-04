Brokerages Expect First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $190.28 Million

Brokerages expect First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) to post sales of $190.28 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for First Midwest Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $185.30 million and the highest is $193.00 million. First Midwest Bancorp posted sales of $183.31 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Midwest Bancorp will report full-year sales of $759.68 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $749.80 million to $767.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $750.35 million, with estimates ranging from $739.00 million to $764.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover First Midwest Bancorp.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. First Midwest Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 21.08%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS.

FMBI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Midwest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Piper Sandler raised First Midwest Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $20.40 to $22.67 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of First Midwest Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:FMBI traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.58. The stock had a trading volume of 366,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 748,327. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. First Midwest Bancorp has a 1-year low of $10.38 and a 1-year high of $24.28.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. First Midwest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.46%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 15,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 29,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 8,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 16,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 12,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter. 80.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Midwest Bancorp Company Profile

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It offers a full range of commercial, retail, treasury management, and wealth management products and services to commercial and industrial, agricultural, commercial real estate, municipal, and consumer customers.

