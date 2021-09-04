Brokerages Expect FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $21.19 Million

Brokerages predict that FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) will post $21.19 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for FuelCell Energy’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $15.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $23.90 million. FuelCell Energy posted sales of $18.73 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, September 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FuelCell Energy will report full year sales of $73.01 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $60.10 million to $77.49 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $114.35 million, with estimates ranging from $88.10 million to $131.64 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow FuelCell Energy.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The energy company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). FuelCell Energy had a negative return on equity of 30.58% and a negative net margin of 153.45%. The company had revenue of $13.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently commented on FCEL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FuelCell Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of FuelCell Energy from $13.50 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of FuelCell Energy from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.40.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of FuelCell Energy by 2.2% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 87,645 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,858 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FuelCell Energy by 18.1% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 12,400 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of FuelCell Energy by 0.8% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 271,742 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,419,000 after acquiring an additional 2,142 shares during the period. Finally, South State CORP. acquired a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FCEL stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.12. 14,003,709 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,261,469. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 4.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.22. FuelCell Energy has a 12 month low of $1.58 and a 12 month high of $29.44. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.00 and a beta of 5.02.

FuelCell Energy Company Profile

FuelCell Energy, Inc develops environmentally responsible distributed baseload power solutions through proprietary molten-carbonate fuel cell technology. It develops turn-key distributed power generation solutions and provides comprehensive services for the life of the power plant. The firm’s fuel cell solution is an alternative to traditional combustion-based power generation and is complementary to an energy mix consisting of intermittent sources of energy, such as solar and wind turbines.

