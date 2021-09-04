Brokerages Expect Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP) will report ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Martin Midstream Partners’ earnings. Martin Midstream Partners posted earnings per share of ($0.27) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 40.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Martin Midstream Partners will report full-year earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.06) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Martin Midstream Partners.

Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The pipeline company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.04).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Martin Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

NASDAQ MMLP traded up $0.06 on Monday, reaching $3.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,197. Martin Midstream Partners has a twelve month low of $1.03 and a twelve month high of $3.67. The stock has a market cap of $123.78 million, a PE ratio of -7.25 and a beta of 2.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.71.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a $0.005 dividend. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. Martin Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is -11.76%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MMLP. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Martin Midstream Partners by 109.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 51,164 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 26,791 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Martin Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $2,358,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Martin Midstream Partners by 253.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,879 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 22,153 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Martin Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Blackstone Group Inc. raised its holdings in Martin Midstream Partners by 2,255.1% during the 1st quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 406,884 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after buying an additional 389,607 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.16% of the company’s stock.

About Martin Midstream Partners

Martin Midstream Partners LP engages in a diverse set of operations focused primarily in the United States Gulf Coast region. It operates through the following segments: Terminalling and Storage, Transportation, Sulfur Services, and Natural Gas Liquids. The Terminalling and Storage segment offers storage, refining, blending, packaging, and handling services for producers and suppliers of petroleum products and by-products, including the refining of naphthenic crude oil and the blending and packaging of various grades and quantities of industrial, commercial, and automotive lubricants and greases.

