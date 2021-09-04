Brokerages Expect Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) to Post -$0.11 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.11) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Playa Hotels & Resorts’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.20) and the highest is ($0.02). Playa Hotels & Resorts reported earnings per share of ($0.57) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 80.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Playa Hotels & Resorts will report full-year earnings of ($0.59) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.71) to ($0.48). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.04) to $0.20. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Playa Hotels & Resorts.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $128.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.48 million. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 76.24% and a negative return on equity of 31.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13016.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.46) earnings per share.

PLYA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.10.

In other Playa Hotels & Resorts news, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 30,000 shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.87, for a total transaction of $206,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 155,000 shares of company stock worth $1,120,500 over the last ninety days. 6.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 229.4% in the first quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 14,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,200,000 after purchasing an additional 9,750,000 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,634,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,152,000 after acquiring an additional 728,718 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,558,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,160,000 after acquiring an additional 703,469 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 200.7% during the 1st quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 6,634,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,435,000 after acquiring an additional 4,428,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,766,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476,449 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PLYA opened at $7.04 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 2.22. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a 12-month low of $3.76 and a 12-month high of $8.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

Playa Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Playa Hotels & Resorts NV operates hotels and resorts. It engages in the ownership, operation, and development of all-inclusive resorts in beachfront location destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company owns and manages Hyatt Zilara Cancun, Hyatt Ziva Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Playa del Carmen, Hilton Playa del Carmen an All-Inclusive Resort, Hyatt Ziva Puerto Vallarta, Hyatt Ziva Los Cabos, Hyatt Zilara Rose Hall and Hyatt Ziva Rose Hall, Hilton Rose Hall Resort & Spa, Jewel Dunn’s River Beach Resort, Jewel Grande Montego Bay Resort & Spa, Jewel Runaway Bay Beach & Golf Resort, Jewel Paradise Cove Beach Resort & Spa, Hyatt Zilara Cap Cana, Hyatt Ziva Cap Cana Hilton La Romana an All-Inclusive Family Resort and Hilton La Romana an All-Inclusive Adult Resort.

