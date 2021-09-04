Brokerages Expect Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $434.53 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) will report sales of $434.53 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Star Bulk Carriers’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $443.19 million and the lowest is $425.88 million. Star Bulk Carriers reported sales of $200.22 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 117%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Star Bulk Carriers will report full-year sales of $1.37 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.34 billion to $1.39 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.50 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Star Bulk Carriers.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The shipping company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.18). Star Bulk Carriers had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 23.49%.

A number of research firms have commented on SBLK. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Star Bulk Carriers from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. SEB Equity Research assumed coverage on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective (up from $18.00) on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. SEB Equities assumed coverage on Star Bulk Carriers in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBLK traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $23.88. The company had a trading volume of 989,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,645,484. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.73. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 1.16. Star Bulk Carriers has a 1-year low of $6.12 and a 1-year high of $25.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.12.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be given a $0.70 dividend. This is an increase from Star Bulk Carriers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.73%. Star Bulk Carriers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,647.06%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in Star Bulk Carriers by 194.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,223,972 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $234,640,000 after purchasing an additional 6,749,050 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 353.9% during the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 2,384,982 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $54,735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859,585 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 7,948.6% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,609,716 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $36,943,000 after buying an additional 1,589,716 shares during the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,359,000. Finally, No Street GP LP acquired a new position in Star Bulk Carriers in the first quarter worth approximately $13,212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.01% of the company’s stock.

About Star Bulk Carriers

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of seaborne transportation solutions in the dry bulk sector. It ships iron ore, coal and grain, bauxite, fertilizers and steel products. The company was founded by Petros Alexandros Pappas on December 13, 2006 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

