Brokerages Expect TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) to Post $0.57 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) will report $0.57 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for TechTarget’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.60 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.52. TechTarget posted earnings of $0.30 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 90%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that TechTarget will report full year earnings of $2.15 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.12 to $2.19. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.34 to $2.58. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover TechTarget.

Get TechTarget alerts:

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The information services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $63.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.03 million. TechTarget had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 8.56%. TechTarget’s revenue was up 83.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised TechTarget from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised TechTarget from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Sidoti initiated coverage on TechTarget in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on TechTarget in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on TechTarget in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.38.

Shares of NASDAQ TTGT traded up $2.80 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $90.39. 210,606 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 206,829. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 153.21 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.08. TechTarget has a twelve month low of $37.43 and a twelve month high of $101.12.

In other news, Chairman Greg Strakosch sold 1,400 shares of TechTarget stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.31, for a total transaction of $102,634.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 194,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,292,444.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel T. Noreck sold 3,225 shares of TechTarget stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.47, for a total value of $233,715.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,204,161.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,749 shares of company stock worth $3,118,159 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.45% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of TechTarget by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,200,692 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $325,511,000 after acquiring an additional 786,259 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in TechTarget by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 752,409 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $58,304,000 after purchasing an additional 34,507 shares during the period. abrdn plc boosted its stake in TechTarget by 51.7% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 689,284 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $53,375,000 after purchasing an additional 234,877 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in TechTarget by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 489,572 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,937,000 after purchasing an additional 27,826 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in TechTarget by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 458,376 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,520,000 after purchasing an additional 54,092 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.02% of the company’s stock.

About TechTarget

TechTarget, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics and software solutions for purchase intent-driven marketing and sales data which delivers business impact for business-to-business companies. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. Its solutions include tech marketing, ABM, tech sales, and intent-driven services.

Read More: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TechTarget (TTGT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TechTarget Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechTarget and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.