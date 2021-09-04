Brokerages Set Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Target Price at $272.33

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $272.33.

BDX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $276.93 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $262.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

In other news, Director Rebecca W. Rimel sold 207 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total value of $52,164.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 266 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.30, for a total value of $64,451.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,355.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,370 shares of company stock valued at $340,405 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDX. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 1,326 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Headinvest LLC lifted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 2,428 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the 2nd quarter valued at $724,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the 2nd quarter valued at $589,000. 84.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BDX opened at $257.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $74.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $248.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $246.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Becton, Dickinson and has a fifty-two week low of $219.50 and a fifty-two week high of $267.37.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 16.26%. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and will post 12.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.55%.

About Becton, Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

