Brokerages Set Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) PT at $62.11

Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $62.11.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Big Lots from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Telsey Advisory Group cut Big Lots from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Big Lots from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Big Lots from $63.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Big Lots from $66.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 30th.

Get Big Lots alerts:

NYSE:BIG opened at $47.80 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.47. Big Lots has a 52 week low of $42.05 and a 52 week high of $73.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.03). Big Lots had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 21.00%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Big Lots will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Big Lots’s payout ratio is presently 16.33%.

Big Lots declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Friday, August 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 29.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Big Lots news, EVP Michael Allen Schlonsky sold 2,000 shares of Big Lots stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.27, for a total transaction of $122,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,040,817.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Big Lots in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Big Lots in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Big Lots in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in Big Lots by 232.8% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 965 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Big Lots in the second quarter worth about $64,000. Institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

Big Lots Company Profile

Big Lots, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores. It operates through the Discount Retailing segment which includes merchandising categories such as furniture, seasonal, soft home, food, consumables, hard home, and electronics, toys, and accessories. The company was founded by Sol A. Shenk in 1967 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

See Also: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Big Lots Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Lots and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.