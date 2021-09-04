Brokerages Set Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) Price Target at $37.11

Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.11.

DRVN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Driven Brands from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Driven Brands from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Driven Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Driven Brands from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Driven Brands in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

Get Driven Brands alerts:

In other Driven Brands news, Director Neal K. Aronson sold 12,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total transaction of $354,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Driven Equity Llc sold 8,130,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total value of $239,850,045.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Driven Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $95,985,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Driven Brands by 8.6% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,658,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,107,000 after purchasing an additional 290,028 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Driven Brands by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,889,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,348,000 after purchasing an additional 38,549 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Driven Brands by 28.2% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,784,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,105,000 after purchasing an additional 611,930 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Driven Brands during the first quarter worth about $54,237,000. Institutional investors own 22.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DRVN traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.18. 466,351 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 656,110. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.42. Driven Brands has a twelve month low of $22.26 and a twelve month high of $35.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 73.61.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $374.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.54 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Driven Brands will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Driven Brands Company Profile

Driven Brands Holdings Inc provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in North America and internationally. It operates through Maintenance; Car Wash, Paint, Collision & Glass; and Platform Services segments. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, refinishing, glass, vehicle repair, oil change, maintenance, and car wash services.

See Also: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Driven Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Driven Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.