Brokerages Set FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) Price Target at $14.56

Shares of FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.56.

FTCI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of FTC Solar in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of FTC Solar in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FTC Solar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of FTC Solar in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of FTC Solar from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of FTC Solar during the second quarter worth approximately $617,000. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of FTC Solar during the second quarter worth approximately $2,420,000. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of FTC Solar during the second quarter worth approximately $46,938,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FTC Solar during the second quarter worth approximately $946,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of FTC Solar during the second quarter worth approximately $47,381,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.36% of the company’s stock.

FTCI stock opened at $10.32 on Wednesday. FTC Solar has a 1 year low of $7.79 and a 1 year high of $15.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.74.

FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $50.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.23 million. Research analysts forecast that FTC Solar will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

FTC Solar Company Profile

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, and software and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company markets its two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker systems under the Voyager brand name. Its software solutions include SunPath, a solution to enhance energy production; SunDAT, an online 3D solar PV design solution; and Atlas, a solar portfolio management solution.

