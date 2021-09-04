Brokerages Set Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) Price Target at $92.64

Shares of Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $92.64.

MGA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Magna International in a research note on Monday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Magna International from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Magna International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Magna International from $122.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on Magna International from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th.

Shares of NYSE MGA traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $80.39. The stock had a trading volume of 1,244,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,453,475. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.91. The firm has a market cap of $24.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.54. Magna International has a fifty-two week low of $43.08 and a fifty-two week high of $104.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.04). Magna International had a return on equity of 20.83% and a net margin of 5.61%. The company had revenue of $9.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.71) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Magna International will post 7.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Magna International’s payout ratio is presently 43.54%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Magna International by 15.1% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,160,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,183,000 after acquiring an additional 152,403 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in Magna International during the second quarter worth approximately $82,776,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Magna International by 1.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 858,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,493,000 after buying an additional 14,860 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. increased its position in Magna International by 57.2% during the second quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 720,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,680,000 after buying an additional 262,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in Magna International by 502.9% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 707,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,254,000 after buying an additional 589,827 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.14% of the company’s stock.

Magna International Company Profile

Magna International, Inc is a mobility technology company, which supplies to the automotive industry. It operates through the following segments: Body Exteriors and Structures, Power and Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles. The Body Exteriors and Structures segment includes body and chassis systems, exterior systems and roof systems operations.

