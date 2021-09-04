Brokerages Set Mitchells & Butlers plc (LON:MAB) Price Target at GBX 383.33

Shares of Mitchells & Butlers plc (LON:MAB) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 383.33 ($5.01).

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MAB shares. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.23) target price on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Peel Hunt upped their price objective on shares of Mitchells & Butlers from GBX 325 ($4.25) to GBX 335 ($4.38) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.23) price objective on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.23) price objective on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Peel Hunt upped their price objective on shares of Mitchells & Butlers from GBX 325 ($4.25) to GBX 335 ($4.38) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.

Get Mitchells & Butlers alerts:

LON MAB opened at GBX 285.40 ($3.73) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £1.70 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 280.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 519.11. Mitchells & Butlers has a twelve month low of GBX 115.04 ($1.50) and a twelve month high of GBX 368 ($4.81). The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.28.

Mitchells & Butlers plc manages pubs, bars, and restaurants in the United Kingdom and Germany. The company operates its pubs and restaurants under the Alex, All Bar One, Browns, Castle, Ember Inns, Harvester, Innkeeper's Lodge, Miller & Carter, Nicholson's, O'Neill's, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Stonehouse Pizza & Carvery, Toby Carvery, and Vintage Inns brands and formats.

Recommended Story: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Mitchells & Butlers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitchells & Butlers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.