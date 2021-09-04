Brokerages Set Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) Price Target at $34.44

Shares of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.44.

Several research firms have recently commented on SUM. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Summit Materials from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $28.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $22.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

Get Summit Materials alerts:

In related news, Director Howard L. Lance sold 82,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.53, for a total transaction of $2,848,725.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 93,994 shares in the company, valued at $3,245,612.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Summit Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Summit Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Summit Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Cutler Group LP increased its stake in Summit Materials by 113.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,167 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 9,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Summit Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SUM opened at $32.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.68 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.87 and a 200-day moving average of $31.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Summit Materials has a 1-year low of $14.65 and a 1-year high of $37.13.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $618.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $610.28 million. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 6.88% and a net margin of 6.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Summit Materials will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Summit Materials Company Profile

Summit Materials, Inc is a construction materials company. It manufactures construction materials and related downstream products. The company operates its business through the following segments: Cement, West and East. The Cement consists of its Hannibal, Missouri and Davenport, Iowa cement plants and distribution terminals along the Mississippi river from Minnesota to Louisiana.

Read More: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.