Brokers Set Expectations for Catalent, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:CTLT)

Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) – KeyCorp issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Catalent in a report released on Monday, August 30th. KeyCorp analyst P. Knight anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.70 for the quarter. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Catalent’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.03 EPS.

Get Catalent alerts:

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Catalent had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 14.26%. Catalent’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Catalent from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Catalent from $135.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Catalent from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Catalent from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Catalent from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Catalent presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.91.

NYSE CTLT opened at $140.35 on Thursday. Catalent has a 1 year low of $79.65 and a 1 year high of $140.72. The company has a market capitalization of $23.97 billion, a PE ratio of 45.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $119.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

In other Catalent news, CEO John R. Chiminski sold 44,488 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.06, for a total transaction of $5,830,597.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Alessandro Maselli sold 993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.05, for a total transaction of $112,258.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 76,239 shares of company stock valued at $9,586,700. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Catalent during the first quarter worth $30,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Catalent by 131.2% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Catalent during the second quarter worth $43,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Catalent by 33.6% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Catalent during the second quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.90% of the company’s stock.

Catalent Company Profile

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

See Also: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.