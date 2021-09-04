Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. Sells 772 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 497,891 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 772 shares during the quarter. The Bank of New York Mellon comprises about 1.8% of Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of The Bank of New York Mellon worth $25,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,981,847 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $338,697,000 after purchasing an additional 208,846 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon by 22.3% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,365 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 6,802 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon by 10.0% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 8,796 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC raised its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon by 66.0% during the first quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 8,874 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 3,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon by 5.2% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 202,345 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,569,000 after purchasing an additional 9,988 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

BK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Argus raised shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $54.75 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.21.

The Bank of New York Mellon stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $53.93. 3,049,926 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,177,349. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12 month low of $32.65 and a 12 month high of $56.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.58. The company has a market cap of $46.55 billion, a PE ratio of 13.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.08.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The bank reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.13. The Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 22.86% and a return on equity of 9.27%. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This is a boost from The Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 26th. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.92%.

The Bank of New York Mellon announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, June 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the bank to repurchase up to 13.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP Salla Francis J. La sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.41, for a total value of $1,235,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,424,063.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

