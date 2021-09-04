Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.710-$0.810 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.670. The company issued revenue guidance of $328 million-$348 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $313.33 million.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BRKS. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Brooks Automation from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Brooks Automation from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brooks Automation from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a C$114.00 price objective on shares of Brooks Automation in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Brooks Automation from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $90.11.

Get Brooks Automation alerts:

Shares of BRKS stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $85.65. The stock had a trading volume of 241,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 834,152. Brooks Automation has a 12-month low of $42.65 and a 12-month high of $108.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.87 and a beta of 1.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $86.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. Brooks Automation had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 10.74%. Analysts expect that Brooks Automation will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio is 31.75%.

In related news, CEO Stephen S. Schwartz sold 25,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.97, for a total transaction of $2,345,235.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 352,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,438,830.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jason Joseph sold 1,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.78, for a total value of $98,296.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 83,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,631,690.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,213 shares of company stock valued at $4,684,166 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Brooks Automation stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) by 83.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 371,961 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 169,377 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.50% of Brooks Automation worth $35,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 93.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brooks Automation Company Profile

Brooks Automation, Inc engages in the provision of automation and cryogenic solutions for multiple markets, including semiconductor capital equipment and life science biological sample management and storage. It operates through the following segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Sciences Products and Brooks Life Sciences Services.

Featured Story: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Receive News & Ratings for Brooks Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brooks Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.