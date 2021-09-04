BTIG Research Cuts Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Price Target to $460.00

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) had its target price lowered by BTIG Research from $495.00 to $460.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ZM has been the subject of several other reports. Oppenheimer reissued a hold rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Needham & Company LLC set a $361.97 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a hold rating and a $360.61 price objective for the company. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $550.00 to $400.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $401.14.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

NASDAQ:ZM opened at $298.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $87.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.23 and a beta of -1.48. Zoom Video Communications has a 52 week low of $273.20 and a 52 week high of $588.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $361.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $346.49.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $990.27 million. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 26.59% and a return on equity of 36.26%. Zoom Video Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. Analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.10, for a total transaction of $946,704.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $66,150.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 322,024 shares of company stock worth $118,480,343 in the last quarter. 12.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZM. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 66.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 72,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,544,000 after buying an additional 29,145 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 30.5% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 967 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 2.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,568,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 112.1% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,054,000 after buying an additional 5,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 39.9% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,465,000 after buying an additional 2,934 shares in the last quarter. 38.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

Further Reading: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.