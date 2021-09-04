Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Has $331,000 Holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,560 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 18,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter.

BST stock opened at $55.30 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.86. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a fifty-two week low of $39.20 and a fifty-two week high of $62.16.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.226 dividend. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th.

About BlackRock Science and Technology Trust

Blackrock Science & Technology Trust operates as a mutual fund-closed end investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide income and total return through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. It focuses on investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities of science and technology companies.

