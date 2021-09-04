Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Has $420,000 Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 338 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MS. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 209.5% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,341,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,036,106,000 after acquiring an additional 9,031,544 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the first quarter worth approximately $327,957,000. Fayez Sarofim & Co acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the first quarter valued at approximately $264,248,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 265.4% in the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,965,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,271,000 after buying an additional 2,153,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 96.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,989,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $309,787,000 after buying an additional 1,953,808 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MS opened at $104.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $97.32 and its 200-day moving average is $88.39. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $45.86 and a 1-year high of $105.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The stock has a market cap of $190.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.55.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.22. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The firm had revenue of $14.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

Morgan Stanley declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, June 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This is an increase from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is presently 42.55%.

In other news, CFO Sharon Yeshaya sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total value of $239,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,380,957.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 11,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.97, for a total transaction of $1,065,901.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,430 shares of company stock worth $2,370,902 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MS shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Morgan Stanley from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.74.

Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

