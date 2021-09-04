Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Purchases 828 Shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its position in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) by 8.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,541 shares of the airline’s stock after buying an additional 828 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AAL. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in American Airlines Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in American Airlines Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in American Airlines Group by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the airline’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in American Airlines Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in American Airlines Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. 53.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on AAL shares. Susquehanna raised American Airlines Group from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. MKM Partners began coverage on American Airlines Group in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on American Airlines Group from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on American Airlines Group from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities raised American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.60.

American Airlines Group stock opened at $19.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 1.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.74. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.63 and a 12 month high of $26.09.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The airline reported ($1.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.71) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.48 billion. The company’s revenue was up 361.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($7.82) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

About American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic; Department of Transportation Latin America; Department of Transportation Atlantic; and Department of Transportation Pacific.

