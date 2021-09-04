Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Purchases New Position in Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Medallia by 11.3% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,272,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350,446 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in Medallia by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 9,309,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,631,000 after purchasing an additional 327,410 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Medallia by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,237,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,191,000 after purchasing an additional 200,510 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Medallia by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,277,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,402,000 after purchasing an additional 653,206 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Medallia by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,718,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,939,000 after purchasing an additional 666,054 shares during the period. 80.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Medallia alerts:

In other Medallia news, Director Borge Hald sold 39,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.94, for a total value of $1,245,660.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,540,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,219,252.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth Carducci sold 4,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.59, for a total transaction of $146,862.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 381,970 shares of company stock worth $12,373,737. Corporate insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

MDLA opened at $33.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. Medallia, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.58 and a fifty-two week high of $48.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.26 and its 200 day moving average is $31.41. The stock has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.96 and a beta of 1.54.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Medallia had a negative net margin of 33.99% and a negative return on equity of 24.99%. The firm had revenue of $144.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Medallia, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MDLA shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $33.59 target price (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Medallia in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Medallia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Medallia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Craig Hallum cut shares of Medallia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Truist Financial cut shares of Medallia to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.75.

Medallia Company Profile

Medallia, Inc engages in the provision of customer experience management software. Its products include surveys, CX profiles, CX journeys, action intelligence, and alerts and reporting. The firm also offers CX professionals, EX professionals, account management, contact centers, location-based operations, and research and insights solutions.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Medallia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medallia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.