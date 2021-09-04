Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 3,679 Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,679 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,719 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,184 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $244,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 694,008 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $48,067,000 after buying an additional 190,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,013,000. Institutional investors own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Becky Schmitt sold 2,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.43, for a total value of $200,513.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,265,153.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 5,896 shares of company stock valued at $414,605 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. HSBC upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.69.

Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $76.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $40.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1 year low of $65.04 and a 1 year high of $82.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.23.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The information technology service provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 17.41%. Research analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 28.07%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

