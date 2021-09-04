Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) Receives “Underperform” Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reiterated their underperform rating on shares of Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on BZLFY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bunzl from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Bunzl from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank upgraded Bunzl from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Bunzl from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a 2,700.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Bunzl from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $1,370.50.

Shares of BZLFY stock opened at $36.11 on Friday. Bunzl has a 12 month low of $29.83 and a 12 month high of $37.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.95. The company has a market cap of $12.18 billion, a PE ratio of 17.40 and a beta of 0.79.

Bunzl Plc provides distribution and outsourcing services. It supplies non-food products operating primarily in the foodservice, grocery, cleaning and safety, non-food retail and healthcare markets. The firm offers supply services, including procurement and inventory management. It supply consumable products such as food packaging, disposable tableware and catering equipment, cleaning and hygiene supplies, guest amenities, personal protection equipment, packaging and healthcare consumables to various customer markets including grocery, foodservice, cleaning and hygiene, safety, non-food retail and healthcare.

