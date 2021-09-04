BurgerFi International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

BurgerFi International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFI) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 901,000 shares, a growth of 13.5% from the July 29th total of 793,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 226,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days. Approximately 7.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of BFI stock opened at $10.24 on Friday. BurgerFi International has a 1 year low of $9.03 and a 1 year high of $17.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.16.

Get BurgerFi International alerts:

In other BurgerFi International news, major shareholder John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.47, for a total transaction of $172,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 563,413 shares of company stock worth $6,072,384 in the last ninety days. 11.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in BurgerFi International by 16.2% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 42,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 5,965 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BurgerFi International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $434,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in BurgerFi International in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,323,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in BurgerFi International in the first quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Finally, Pacific Global Investment Management CO acquired a new position in BurgerFi International during the first quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.36% of the company’s stock.

About BurgerFi International

BurgerFi International, Inc engages in the operation of franchised and corporate-owned restaurants. It offers burgers, hotdogs, crispy chicken, frozen custard, hand-cut fries, shakes, beer, and wine. The company was founded by John Rosatti in February 2011 and is headquartered in North Palm Beach, FL.

Further Reading: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for BurgerFi International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BurgerFi International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.