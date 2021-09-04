BurgerFi International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

BurgerFi International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFI) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 901,000 shares, a growth of 13.5% from the July 29th total of 793,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 226,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days. Approximately 7.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Shares of BFI stock opened at $10.24 on Friday. BurgerFi International has a 1 year low of $9.03 and a 1 year high of $17.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.16.
In other BurgerFi International news, major shareholder John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.47, for a total transaction of $172,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 563,413 shares of company stock worth $6,072,384 in the last ninety days. 11.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
About BurgerFi International
BurgerFi International, Inc engages in the operation of franchised and corporate-owned restaurants. It offers burgers, hotdogs, crispy chicken, frozen custard, hand-cut fries, shakes, beer, and wine. The company was founded by John Rosatti in February 2011 and is headquartered in North Palm Beach, FL.
Further Reading: Understanding Market Liquidity
Receive News & Ratings for BurgerFi International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BurgerFi International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.