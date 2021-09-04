Burney Co. Decreases Stock Position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Burney Co. lessened its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,673 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 682 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $1,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 123,523 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,300,000 after buying an additional 9,638 shares during the period. NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the first quarter worth $4,490,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Steel Dynamics by 8.9% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 70,737 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,216,000 after purchasing an additional 5,801 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the first quarter worth $12,069,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Steel Dynamics by 13.8% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 416,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,129,000 after purchasing an additional 50,526 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

In other Steel Dynamics news, CFO Theresa E. Wagler sold 38,043 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.71, for a total value of $2,690,020.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gabriel Shaheen sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.25, for a total value of $463,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 200,106 shares of company stock worth $14,196,563. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

STLD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $107.00 target price on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Steel Dynamics from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Steel Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.18.

Shares of STLD stock opened at $66.77 on Friday. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.31 and a 1-year high of $74.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $64.26 and its 200 day moving average is $57.70. The company has a market cap of $13.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The basic materials company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by ($0.03). Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 33.47%. The company had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. Steel Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up 113.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 14.2 EPS for the current year.

Steel Dynamics announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, July 6th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to purchase up to 7.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 36.62%.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel; long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail; and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

Further Reading: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.