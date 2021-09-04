Burney Co. Lowers Stake in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Burney Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 77.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,316 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 29,295 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Arrow Electronics by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 123,670 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,106,000 after acquiring an additional 7,803 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Arrow Electronics by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 6,018 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its stake in Arrow Electronics by 153.9% during the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 27,045 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,079,000 after purchasing an additional 16,393 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new stake in Arrow Electronics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,224,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Arrow Electronics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $106,000. 93.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

In other Arrow Electronics news, CFO Christopher Stansbury sold 11,238 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.43, for a total transaction of $1,364,630.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,326,720.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Carine Lamercie Jean-Claude sold 4,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.47, for a total transaction of $483,858.93. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,398,950.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,929 shares of company stock valued at $4,331,764. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ARW stock opened at $117.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.24 and a twelve month high of $124.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.13.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.38. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 17.03%. The company had revenue of $8.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 13.51 EPS for the current year.

Arrow Electronics announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, August 5th that permits the company to buyback $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to reacquire up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics, Inc is a provider of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates through two segments: Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment involves in the marketing and distribution of electronic components and provides a range of value added capabilities throughout the entire life cycle of technology products and services through design engineering, global marketing, and integration, global logistics and supply chain management.

