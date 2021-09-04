Burney Co. Sells 357 Shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Burney Co. decreased its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,641 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 357 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $1,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,869,984 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $382,045,000 after acquiring an additional 182,601 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 2,777,559 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $274,200,000 after acquiring an additional 612,019 shares during the period. Soma Equity Partners LP raised its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Soma Equity Partners LP now owns 2,300,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $227,056,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 18.1% during the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,654,505 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $163,333,000 after buying an additional 253,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 379.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,086,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $107,230,000 after buying an additional 859,666 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.11% of the company’s stock.

Dolby Laboratories stock opened at $96.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.51, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.96. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.45 and a 1 year high of $104.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $98.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.51.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.22. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 23.11% and a return on equity of 11.41%. Sell-side analysts expect that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 11th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 10th. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.26%.

Separately, Barrington Research upgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd.

In related news, CFO Lewis Chew sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.53, for a total value of $2,925,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Steven E. Forshay sold 25,155 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.30, for a total transaction of $2,548,201.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 221,654 shares of company stock valued at $21,936,710. 37.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratoties, Inc designs and manufactures audio and imaging products for the cinema, television, broadcast, and entertainment industries. Its products include Cinema Imaging, Cinema Audio, Dolby Conference Phone, Dolby Voice Room, and Other Products. The company was founded by Ray Milton Dolby in 1965 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

