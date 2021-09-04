Burney Co. Takes $856,000 Position in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL)

Burney Co. purchased a new stake in shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 20,142 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $856,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 12.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,906 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of MaxLinear by 22.7% during the second quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 909,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,628,000 after buying an additional 167,900 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of MaxLinear by 18.1% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,018 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 1,379 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of MaxLinear by 21.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,790 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 1,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of MaxLinear by 38.3% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 18,781 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on MXL. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on MaxLinear from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on MaxLinear from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on MaxLinear from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on MaxLinear from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on MaxLinear from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.60.

In related news, CEO Kishore Seendripu sold 31,363 shares of MaxLinear stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.95, for a total transaction of $1,252,951.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 230,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,203,041.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Brendan Walsh sold 21,737 shares of MaxLinear stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total value of $797,530.53. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 165,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,082,248.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 238,996 shares of company stock worth $10,863,473. Insiders own 8.82% of the company’s stock.

MXL stock opened at $54.70 on Friday. MaxLinear, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.91 and a twelve month high of $54.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.95, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.23.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.20. MaxLinear had a positive return on equity of 18.89% and a negative net margin of 7.41%. On average, equities research analysts expect that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of radio frequency, high-performance analog and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products.

