C3.ai (NYSE:AI) PT Lowered to $78.00

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) had its price objective dropped by Piper Sandler from $98.00 to $78.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price indicates a potential upside of 54.12% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of C3.ai from $195.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of C3.ai from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $175.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $120.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.78.

Shares of C3.ai stock opened at $50.61 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.94. C3.ai has a 12-month low of $44.35 and a 12-month high of $183.90. The stock has a market cap of $5.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.23.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $52.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.27 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that C3.ai will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 2,500,000 shares of C3.ai stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.67, for a total value of $156,675,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard C. Levin sold 9,000 shares of C3.ai stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $540,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 267,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,059,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,771,297 shares of company stock worth $346,156,495. Insiders own 52.65% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in shares of C3.ai in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of C3.ai by 127.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of C3.ai in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of C3.ai in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in C3.ai during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.45% of the company’s stock.

About C3.ai

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

