CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.17 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have provided estimates for CAE’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.14 and the highest is $0.21. CAE posted earnings of $0.09 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 88.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that CAE will report full-year earnings of $0.76 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.87. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.91 to $1.28. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow CAE.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. CAE had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 3.50%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CAE shares. Desjardins downgraded CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. TD Securities lifted their target price on CAE from C$39.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Bank of America downgraded CAE from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised CAE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on CAE from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.80.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CAE in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CAE in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of CAE by 1,518.1% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,521 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,427 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CAE in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, GVO Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CAE in the 1st quarter worth $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.28% of the company’s stock.

CAE traded down $0.39 on Monday, hitting $30.39. 200,284 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 362,065. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.64. The firm has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.81. CAE has a one year low of $13.80 and a one year high of $32.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

CAE, Inc engages in the provision of digital immersion and training services for the civil aviation, defense and security, and healthcare markets. It operates through the following segments: Civil Aviation Training Solutions, Defence and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment focuses on aviation professionals, airlines, business aviation operators, and aircraft manufacturers.

