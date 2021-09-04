Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $171.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Camden Property Trust is one of the largest publicly traded multifamily companies in the United States. Structured as a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), the company is engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. “

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on CPT. Barclays initiated coverage on Camden Property Trust in a report on Wednesday. They set an overweight rating and a $162.00 price objective for the company. Capital One Financial reissued an overweight rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Camden Property Trust has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $138.38.

Shares of Camden Property Trust stock opened at $153.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.43 billion, a PE ratio of 122.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $144.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.93. Camden Property Trust has a 52 week low of $86.19 and a 52 week high of $153.84.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.97). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 3.50%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Camden Property Trust will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.76%.

In other news, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 14,409 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.62, for a total transaction of $2,141,465.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO H Malcolm Stewart sold 33,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.68, for a total value of $4,958,478.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 128,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,125,451.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 134,143 shares of company stock worth $19,165,726 in the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CPT. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 44.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,801,000 after buying an additional 11,574 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 3.2% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 15,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,693,000 after buying an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 120.2% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 5.7% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 17.2% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 8,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $982,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. 95.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S.

