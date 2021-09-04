Canaccord Genuity Increases CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target to $330.00

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) had its target price raised by Canaccord Genuity from $280.00 to $330.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CRWD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $259.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $296.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $240.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $290.15.

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD opened at $278.23 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $257.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $226.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $62.83 billion, a PE ratio of -386.43 and a beta of 1.23. CrowdStrike has a 52-week low of $115.25 and a 52-week high of $289.24.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $337.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.53 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 15.86% and a negative return on equity of 11.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 69.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.10, for a total value of $1,728,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.78, for a total transaction of $1,148,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 281,834 shares of company stock valued at $71,949,528 in the last three months. Insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in CrowdStrike by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,353,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,254,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176,184 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in CrowdStrike by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,903,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,237,550,000 after purchasing an additional 2,892,008 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in CrowdStrike by 223.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,563,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,928,000 after purchasing an additional 3,152,219 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in CrowdStrike by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,180,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,682,000 after purchasing an additional 531,958 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in CrowdStrike by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,744,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,988,000 after purchasing an additional 552,456 shares during the period. 62.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

