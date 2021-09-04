Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Given New C$99.00 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) had its price objective lowered by Sanford C. Bernstein from C$105.00 to C$99.00 in a report released on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CNR. CIBC reissued an outperform rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Thursday. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Canadian National Railway to C$139.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. National Bankshares cut their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$140.00 to C$139.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Loop Capital cut Canadian National Railway to a hold rating and set a C$157.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Canadian National Railway to a buy rating and set a C$140.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$142.40.

CNR stock opened at C$159.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$112.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.19. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of C$125.00 and a twelve month high of C$160.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$135.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$137.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.32.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported C$1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.49. The firm had revenue of C$3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.68 billion. Research analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 6.2915347 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.20%.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

