Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$50.50.

CNQ has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a C$41.00 price target on Canadian Natural Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$52.00 price objective on Canadian Natural Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$63.00 to C$61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$52.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, CSFB set a C$52.00 price objective on Canadian Natural Resources and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd.

CNQ opened at C$43.82 on Friday. Canadian Natural Resources has a 12-month low of C$19.77 and a 12-month high of C$46.36. The stock has a market cap of C$51.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$42.05 and a 200-day moving average of C$40.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.32.

In other Canadian Natural Resources news, Senior Officer Corey B. Bieber sold 9,773 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$43.77, for a total value of C$427,764.21. Also, Senior Officer Robin Sean Zabek sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$45.92, for a total transaction of C$688,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 196,250 shares in the company, valued at C$9,011,800. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 123,513 shares of company stock valued at $5,408,556.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

