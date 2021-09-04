Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) Shares Purchased by Gamble Jones Investment Counsel

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel boosted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 199.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,822 shares during the period. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the first quarter worth $42,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the first quarter worth $49,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the first quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the first quarter worth $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

NYSE CP traded down $1.93 during trading on Friday, reaching $72.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,007,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,992,406. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $48.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.86. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $83.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $73.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.07.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 41.46% and a return on equity of 32.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a $0.1512 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.86%.

CP has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a $83.00 price objective for the company. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$480.00 to C$96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway to C$100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.02.

Canadian Pacific Railway Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Further Reading: The risks of owning bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.