Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,026,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 30,413 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management comprises approximately 1.6% of Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $52,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAM. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the first quarter worth approximately $336,474,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 24.1% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,275,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,357,027,000 after acquiring an additional 4,706,808 shares in the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. raised its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 43.9% in the first quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 12,694,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $563,246,000 after acquiring an additional 3,870,544 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 19.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 21,722,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $966,597,000 after acquiring an additional 3,540,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QV Investors Inc. purchased a new position in Brookfield Asset Management in the second quarter worth $85,821,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

Shares of BAM traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $56.87. 1,094,681 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,721,769. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.19 billion, a PE ratio of 32.31 and a beta of 1.26. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.09 and a fifty-two week high of $57.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.82.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.26). Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 2.43%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.43) EPS. Research analysts predict that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is -433.33%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from C$57.00 to C$61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $62.50 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.00.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management, Inc engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Real Estate, Renewable Power, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Residential Development, and Corporate Activities.

Read More: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.