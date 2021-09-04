Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. cut its position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,625 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 10,366 shares during the quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. owned 0.09% of Quanta Services worth $11,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,132 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,487 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,681 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Veritable L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 6,689 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PWR traded up $1.96 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $116.00. 2,387,759 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,100,353. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.53 and a 52 week high of $116.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.58. The company has a market cap of $16.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.10 and a beta of 1.24.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. Quanta Services had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 13.29%. On average, analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is 7.23%.

PWR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $103.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $115.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Quanta Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.46.

In other Quanta Services news, Director John Michal Conaway sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.57, for a total value of $313,495.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,226 shares in the company, valued at $647,232.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services Profile

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

