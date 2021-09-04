Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. Has $29.97 Million Holdings in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)

Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) by 30.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 374,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 160,408 shares during the quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.’s holdings in SL Green Realty were worth $29,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in SL Green Realty by 36.5% during the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 76,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,135,000 after buying an additional 20,500 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of SL Green Realty in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,487,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 8.2% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 26,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,090,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares during the last quarter. Forward Management LLC grew its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 425.4% in the second quarter. Forward Management LLC now owns 55,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,450,000 after purchasing an additional 45,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SL Green Realty in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,405,000. 80.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SLG traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $70.20. 466,301 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,099,618. The business has a 50 day moving average of $74.68 and a 200 day moving average of $74.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.79. SL Green Realty Corp. has a 1-year low of $40.47 and a 1-year high of $85.65. The company has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.64.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.11). SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 32.04%. The business had revenue of $184.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.303 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is presently 51.20%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on SL Green Realty in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on SL Green Realty from $66.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on SL Green Realty from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on SL Green Realty in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on SL Green Realty from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.90.

SL Green Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, management and operation of commercial and residential real estate properties. It operates through the Real Estate, and Debt & Preferred Equity Investments business segments.

