Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. Makes New $40.86 Million Investment in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 1,773,256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,856,000. Teck Resources comprises approximately 1.2% of Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.34% of Teck Resources at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Teck Resources by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,310,098 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $159,149,000 after purchasing an additional 156,695 shares during the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 7,902,305 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $151,566,000 after acquiring an additional 723,227 shares during the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT acquired a new position in shares of Teck Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $146,029,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 788.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,241,219 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $119,706,000 after acquiring an additional 5,538,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Teck Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $106,814,000. 44.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:TECK traded up $0.74 on Friday, reaching $24.62. 4,786,512 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,943,932. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.20 and a 200-day moving average of $22.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Teck Resources Limited has a 52-week low of $11.14 and a 52-week high of $26.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.48 and a beta of 1.27.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.13. Teck Resources had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 5.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Teck Resources Limited will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0397 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is 21.79%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TECK. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$26.50 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$36.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Teck Resources from $27.50 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Teck Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.09.

Teck Resources Ltd. is a resource company, which engages in mining and development of mineral properties. It organized into business units focused on steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, and energy. The firm also offers lead, silver, molybdenum and various specialty and other metals, chemicals and fertilizers.

