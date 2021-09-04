Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. Purchases 23,937 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 330,176 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,937 shares during the quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $18,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AGF Investments Inc. grew its position in Intel by 78.9% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 50,072 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,205,000 after acquiring an additional 22,080 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. grew its position in Intel by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 45,337 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,545,000 after acquiring an additional 2,007 shares during the last quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Intel by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 29,751 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,904,000 after acquiring an additional 4,454 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in Intel by 2,908.2% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 23,945 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 23,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp grew its position in Intel by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 47,960 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,069,000 after acquiring an additional 3,755 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on INTC. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $43.00 price target on Intel in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Intel from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Intel from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.56.

Shares of Intel stock traded down $0.22 on Friday, reaching $53.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,472,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,675,859. The company has a market capitalization of $217.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.17. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $43.61 and a 52 week high of $68.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $18.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.80 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 27.24% and a net margin of 23.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, August 7th were issued a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. Intel’s payout ratio is 26.23%.

Intel Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

