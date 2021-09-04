Canoo Inc. (NYSE:GOEV) Shares Acquired by First National Trust Co

First National Trust Co increased its position in shares of Canoo Inc. (NYSE:GOEV) by 50.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Canoo were worth $149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Canoo in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of Canoo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canoo in the 1st quarter valued at $90,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canoo in the 1st quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new stake in Canoo during the 1st quarter worth $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GOEV opened at $7.61 on Friday. Canoo Inc. has a one year low of $5.75 and a one year high of $24.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.47 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.60.

Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.14). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Canoo Inc. will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on Canoo from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. R. F. Lafferty raised their price target on Canoo from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Canoo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th.

Canoo Profile

Canoo Inc, a mobility technology company, designs, engineers, develops, and manufactures electric vehicles for commercial and consumer markets in the United States. The company offers B2B delivery vehicles, multi-purpose delivery vehicles, and lifestyle vehicles using skateboard architecture technology.

